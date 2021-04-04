Gallinari (Achilles) will play Sunday against the Warriors, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
Gallinari will rejoin the squad after missing Friday's game due to soreness in his Achilles. The 32-year-old has averaged 23.7 minutes per game so far this season with Atlanta.
