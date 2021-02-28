Gallinari (forearm) is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Gallinari won't be forced to miss any time despite dealing with a forearm injury that he picked up in Friday's loss to Oklahoma City. After exploding for a season high of 38 points on Wednesday, Gallinari followed it up with a much more tame outing of eight points on Friday. Gallinari could be in line for an increased workload with Cam Reddish (Achilles) still sidelined.