Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan said after Monday's 119-110 loss to the Clippers that Gallinari picked up a left knee contusion in the contest, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After erupting for 18 points in the Hawks' previous game Saturday against the Lakers, Gallinari took a big step back Monday, finishing with six points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes. The knee issue may have played a part in Gallinari's struggles, though the fact that the Hawks are labeling his injury as a contusion suggests he's not dealing with a significant concern. Even so, Gallinari should be viewed as questionable for Wednesday's game in Sacramento for the time being.