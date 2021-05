Gallinari played 24 minutes off the bench and registered 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebounds during Friday's 126-104 loss to the 76ers.

Gallinari was the only player outside of Trae Young to score more than 15 points during Friday's loss. Gallinari has been one of the more consistent role players over the last two months averaging 15.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while playing 26.6 minutes per game.