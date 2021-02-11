Gallinari scored 11 points (2-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along three rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks.

Gallinari had his minutes limit increased prior to the game and played a season-high 30 minutes as a result. However, that didn't lead to more production, as he failed to find his stroke from the field. He masked the struggles a bit with a perfect performance from the free-throw line, though he's now shooting just 28.9 percent from the field across his last five games.