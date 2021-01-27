Gallinari (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Nets, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
As expected, the veteran will play through a sprained right ankle. His minutes have been limited across the past three games, averaging 9.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.0 minutes.
