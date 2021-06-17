Gallinari recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the 76ers.

Gallinari was one of four Atlanta players that scored at least 15 points, and the veteran forward has now surpassed that mark in three of his five appearances in the current series. Gallinari hasn't been very reliable in terms of consistency, but the fact that he's scored at least 17 points in three of his last four appearances is a good sign for the rest of the series.