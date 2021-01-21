Gallinari (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Gallinari hasn't played since the fourth game of the season after spraining his right ankle. He's making some progress, but it would be surprising if he's able to return Friday.
More News
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Won't play vs. Wolves•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Remains doubtful•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Progressing, but return date unclear•