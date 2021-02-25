Gallinari erupted for 38 points (13-16 FG, 10-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's win over the Celtics.

Gallinari broke out a shooting slump in a big way Wednesday as his 13 shots made were one more than what he had made combined over his last five games. As for his distance, he had not even attempted 10 three-pointers in a game this season, let alone make that many until Wednesday. It also marked the first time since Jan. 13 of last NBA season that Gallinari had hit the 30-point mark.