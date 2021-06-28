Gallinari totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-102 loss to the Bucks.

Gallinari stepped up on the offensive end, turning in one of his better games this postseason. His clutch shooting kept the Hawks close but it was to no avail as Khris Middleton went nuts in the final quarter, powering the Bucks to a crucial road win. Gallinari's playing time typically relies on his ability to hit shots and now trailing 2-1 in the series, the Hawks will be hoping for this kind of performance again in Game 4.