Gallinari had 29 points (10-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 victory over the Rockets.

The Hawks won their sixth straight game on the back of another impressive performance courtesy of their veteran sharp-shooter. The arrival of Nate McMillan as coach has done wonders for Gallinari, from both a fantasy and a reality standpoint. After fumbling his way through the early portion of the season, he is now basically a must-roster player across all formats.