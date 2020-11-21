Gallinari has come to terms on a three-year, 61.5 million contract with the Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gallinari will bring a high-level veteran presence to the Hawks to go along with his polished offensive skill-set. He was considered one the top free agents available this offseason, which makes this a significant move for Atlanta. The 32-year-old averaged 18.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 triples across 29.6 minutes in 62 games with the Thunder last season.