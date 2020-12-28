Gallinari (foot) is a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Pistons, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 32-year-old took part in practice Sunday and will go through warmups before the team determines his availability for Monday's contest. Gallinari will come off the bench if available and could have a limited workload.
More News
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Questionable against Pistons•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Able to practice Sunday•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Out Saturday•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Will be game-time call•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Unlikely to play Saturday•