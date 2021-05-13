Gallinari (back) is considered a game-time call for Thursday's matchup against Orlando, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
It's unclear if Gallinari is truly battling a back issue or if the Hawks may simply be looking to get him a night off on the second half of a back-to-back. Either way, keep an eye on the wing's status as the 7:30 PM ET tip approaches.
