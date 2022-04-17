Gallinari closed with 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and five rebounds in 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-91 loss to the Heat.

Gallinari ended up as the leading scorer for Atlanta, but his contributions were not enough to mount any chance of a potential late turnaround. Gallinari has now scored at least 14 points in each of his three postseason appearances -- including the Play-In Tournament -- and should remain one of Atlanta's main offensive threats ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday.