Gallinari recorded 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss to the Sixers.

Gallinari was one of the few bright spots in what was a poor offensive showing from the Hawks. The Italian forward was coming off two subpar performances but bounced back here and should remain an offensive weapon off the bench for Atlanta even if the lack of consistency has hurt him throughout the playoffs so far. He's averaging just 11.0 points per game while shooting 37.5 percent from the field in seven postseason appearances.