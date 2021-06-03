Gallinari managed just one point (0-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 103-89 victory over the Knicks.

It was a night to forget for Gallinari, at least from a personal aspect, as he missed all seven of his shot attempts. Coming off a solid performance in Game 4, the fact he struggled mightily only highlights the depth the Hawks currently have to work with. Looking ahead to their matchup with the 76ers, Gallinari is going to have to be a threat more often than not in what promises to be a much tougher opponent.