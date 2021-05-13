Gallinari (back) will be available Thursday against Orlando.
He was labeled a game-time call, but the veteran will ultimately play through whatever minor back issue was bothering him in the wake of Wednesday's night's win over Washington. Gallinari finished that game with just four points and five boards in 23 minutes.
