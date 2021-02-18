Gallinari posted nine points (3-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 win over the Celtics.

After a two-game streak of double-digit scoring, Gallinari crashed back down Wednesday. His performances have fluctuated greatly throughout the season, and he has yet to score in double-figures more than two games in a row.