Gallinari scored 12 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT) with three rebounds and two assists in a 110-108 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Gallinari's shooting struggles continued, but he was able to shoot a high percentage from the free throw line to salvage a quiet game. The forward has been very inefficient his last two games, shooting just 28 percent from the field. Despite the recent slump, Gallinari has scored in double figures in six of his last nine games and averaged 16.8 points over that stretch.