Gallinari will start Wednesday's game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The 32-year-old will make his first start since the season opener with Clint Capela (foot) unavailable Wednesday. Gallinari is averaging 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 24 percent from the field in the three games since erupting for 38 points Feb. 24.