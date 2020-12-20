Gallinari totaled 19 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT) along with five rebounds across 26 minutes in Saturday's preseason victory versus the Grizzlies.

Gallinari came off the bench to top Atlanta in scoring in the come-from-behind win, with much of his output coming from the free-throw line. He concludes the exhibition slate ranking second on the team with 14.5 points per contest. That bodes well for his ability to make an impact in a reserve role this season. He and the Hawks will open the regular season against Chicago on Wednesday.