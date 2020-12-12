Gallinari scored 14 points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), while tacking on four rebounds, a block and a steal during Atlanta's 116-112 loss to the Magic.

Gallinari looked aggressive off the bench and capitalized when getting to the free-throw line. He won't be the prototypical microwave scorer or energizing sixth man, but the 32-year-old should be in store for a prominent veteran role in Atlanta.