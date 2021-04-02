Gallinari posted 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's 134-129 win over the Spurs.

Gallinari was expected to play a key role with John Collins sidelined, and he delivered. He helped to seal up the game with a three-pointer in the final seconds of the second overtime period and had one of his best games in a Hawks uniform. Gallinari's ability to blow up is well-documented throughout his career, but working as a backup in Atlanta has put a cap on that kind of production. The return of John Collins and DeAndre Hunter should bring his numbers back to earth.