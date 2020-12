Gallinari (ankle) could miss "some games," Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Over the past two weeks, Gallinari has had someone step on his foot and roll his ankle, so he's off to a tough start. It sounds like he'll miss some more time, though he hasn't officially been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Nets. If he misses more time, De'Andre Hunter and John Collins should continue seeing plenty of run.