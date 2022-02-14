Gallinari notched five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) across 23 minutes during Sunday's 105-95 loss to Boston.

Gallinari joined the starting lineup for the second time this season since John Collins (foot) was unavailable. However, he wasn't very involved after scoring in double figures in three of his last four appearances. Collins has been ruled out through the All-Star break, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Gallinari remain in the starting lineup for the next two games. However, he'll need to bounce back if he hopes to capitalize on his opportunity.