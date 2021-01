Gallinari (ankle) has been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain with associated swelling and inflammation, which will keep him out at least two weeks, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran is no stranger to injury issues throughout his career, and he's gotten off to a tough start in 2020-21. With Gallinari sidelined at least two weeks, which is when he'll be re-evaluated, De'Andre Hunter should continue seeing 30-plus minutes per game.