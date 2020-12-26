Gallinari (foot) is out for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
With both Gallinari and Clint Capela (Achilles) out, there are plenty of extra frontcourt minutes for the Hawks. John Collins will likely start at center, with De'Andre Hunter, Solomon Hill and Cam Reddish all possible beneficiaries.
