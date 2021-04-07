Gallinari (ankle) is out for Wednesday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
Gallinari is dealing with ankle soreness on the second night of a back-to-back, so he'll sit out Wednesday's game. In his absence, Solomon Hill and Tony Snell are candidates to see more action.
