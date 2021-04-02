Gallinari won't play Friday against the Pelicans due to left Achilles soreness, bBrad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The 32-year-old had 16 points and 12 rebounds in 36 minutes during Thursday's win over the Spurs, but he apparently came out of the contest with some Achilles soreness. Solomon Hill could have an increased role in Gallinari's absence with John Collins (ankle) also sidelined.