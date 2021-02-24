Gallinari posted five points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one assist in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 loss to the Cavaliers.

Gallinari has struggled all season, but this recent stretch has been particularly bad. Over the past four games, Gallinari has averaged 8.8 points on 22.5 percent shooting. Fantasy managers who took a chance on him this season have been burned, as he's scored over 15 points just four times and is shooting just 36.5 percent from the field.