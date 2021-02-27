Gallinari (forearm) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Gallinari picked up the injury in Friday's 118-109 loss to the Thunder, but he should be available for Sunday's matchup with Miami. Through 21 games, he's averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 21 minutes of action per game. If Cam Reddish is ultimately ruled out, Gallinari could see increased minutes if he's able to go.