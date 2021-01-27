Gallinari (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
As was the case prior to Tuesday's win over the Clippers, Gallinari is on the Hawks' injury report, but all indications are that he's trending in the right direction. Tuesday marked the veteran's third game back after he missed three weeks with a sprained ankle.
