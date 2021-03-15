Gallinari has averaged 19.5 points (on 49 percent shooting from the field), 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 three-pointers, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.3 minutes per game over his last four outings.

The veteran forward has largely struggled to fit in during his first season in Atlanta, but he seems to have found his footing of late. With Clint Capela (foot) sidelined for the second time in four games, Gallinari was able to pick up another start, and he fit in well as a stretch four next to John Collins. Gallinari will likely move back to the bench if Capela is ready to go for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, but the ongoing absences of De'Andre Hunter (knee) and Cam Reddish (Achilles) should still clear the way for Gallinari to handle a 25-to-30-minute role.