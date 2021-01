Gallinari posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds over 18 minutes in Friday's 116-100 win over the Wizards.

Gallinari has dealt with a sprained right ankle recently, but he didn't carry an injury designation into Friday's game and was one of the top contributors off the bench. Although he led the team with three turnovers Friday, Gallinari has now posted double figures in the scoring column in four of the last five contests and doesn't appear to be hindered by his ankle.