General manager Travis Schlenk said Tuesday that Gallinari (ankle) hasn't resumed traveling with the team, but the forward is getting closer to a return to game action, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Gallinari will remain sidelined for the final three games of the Hawks' road trip (Wednesday in Phoenix, Friday in Utah and Saturday in Portland) before likely getting re-evaluated Sunday or Monday when the team returns to Atlanta. Given that Gallinari hasn't had the chance to practice since being diagnosed with the right ankle sprain Jan. 2, he realistically wouldn't be cleared to play until the middle of next week at the soonest.