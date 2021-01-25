Gallinari registered 17 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss against the Bucks.

Gallinari recently returned from a 10-game absence, but this was just his fourth appearance of the season. The 17 points were a season-high for the veteran sharpshooter, and Gallinari might move into a starting role sooner than later as long as he proves the injury woes that have plagued him so far are gone for good.