Gallinari (ankle) played 30 minutes off the bench and added 20 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two steals and an assist in the win over the Bulls on Friday.

Gallinari took over in the fourth quarter as he scored 15 of his 20 in the final period to salvage what could have been a dreadful night. He's now hit double-digit scoring in eight straight games while adding two double-doubles along the way. In four April contests, Gallinari is connecting on 50 percent of his triples.