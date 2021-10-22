Gallinari (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against Cleveland, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Gallinari missed Thursday's opener against Dallas due to left shoulder soreness but has a chance to return Saturday. If he's held out again, Solomon Hill and Jalen Johnson should take on increased workloads.
More News
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Questionable Thursday•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Out for preseason finale•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Returns, logs rare double-double•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Sitting out Wednesday•