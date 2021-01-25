Gallinari is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to a sprained right ankle.
The Hawks are likely just playing it safe with the veteran, who missed three weeks earlier in the month due to the ankle sprain. Gallinari made his return to action against Minnesota on Friday, and he saw 19 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to Milwaukee, finishing with 17 points, three rebounds and two assists.
