Gallinari (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 32-year-old has been sidelined the past two games by the foot injury, but he may be back on the court versus the Nets. Gallinari was a game-time decision for Monday's contest before being ruled out, and he could be a game-time call again Wednedsay.