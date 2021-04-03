Gallinari (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Gallinari missed Friday's win over the Pelicans, which was on the second night of a back-to-back after Gallinari played 36 minutes Thursday. If he plays without restriction Sunday, he should minutes in the low-to-mid 20s.
