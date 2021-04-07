Gallinari is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to left ankle soreness, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Gallinari has emerged from Tuesday's win over the Pelicans with ankle soreness, and it's possible he'll sit out the second game of the back-to-back set. If he does, Solomon Hill should be in line for more minutes.
