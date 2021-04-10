Gallinari (foot) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Gallinari has been beat up lately, first dealing with an ankle injury and now foot soreness. If he sits out Sunday, look for extra minutes to go to Solomon Hill.
