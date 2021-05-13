Gallinari is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Magic due to lower back soreness, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Gallinari has appeared in 11 straight games, but he's come down with some lower back soreness and could sit out for the Hawks' second-to-last regular-season game. If Gallinari ends up sidelined, more minutes would be available for Solomon Hill.