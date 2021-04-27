Gallinari is averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 22.3 minutes per game over his three outings since returning from a six-game absence due to a foot injury. He's shooting 43.5 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three-point range and 95.2 percent from the charity stripe over that span.

Gallinari has held a consistent 20-to-25-minute role in his first three games back in action, but the Hawks could need to bump up his playing time out of necessity Wednesday in Philadelphia, where the team could be missing up to six players due to injury. Even if head coach Nate McMillan chooses to keep Gallinari in the 20-to-25 range, the veteran forward would still represent one of the best streaming options for the free-throw percentage category. Not only is he hitting his freebies at an elite rate since his return, but he's also averaged 7.0 attempts per game from the line.