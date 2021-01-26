Gallinari (ankle) is available Tuesday against the Clippers, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

The 32-year-old was originally considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup with Los Angeles, though he was upgraded to probable earlier in the day. Gallinari returned from a 10-game absence last week and averaged 13.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.0 minutes off the bench in his first two games back on the court.