Gallinari had 25 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 13-15 FT) and 10 rebounds across 29 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss against the Warriors.

Gallinari had a decent performance off the bench, though his scoring figures were clearly boosted by the fact that he made 15 trips to the charity stripe -- a new season-high mark for the veteran. Gallinari has been an effective offensive weapon off the bench for the Hawks, and he has scored in double digits in six straight games while reaching that feat in 12 of Atlanta's last 14 contests.