Gallinari (ankle) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Gallinari has been participating in half-court individual workouts during practice recently and hopes to resume contact drills soon. However, he remains unlikely to return to game action for the team's matchup against the Timberwolves. If he's unable to take the court, his next chance to return will be Wednesday against the Pistons.