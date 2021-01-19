Gallinari (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
There was hope that Gallinari could make his return from a sprained ankle, but he'll have to wait at least one more game. The veteran has appeared in only two games this season and hasn't played since spraining the ankle in a Dec. 30 loss to the Nets.
